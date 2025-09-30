Left Menu

Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

The French Navy is investigating the oil tanker Boracay, reportedly part of the 'shadow fleet' involved in Russian oil trade. The vessel, sanctioned by Britain and the EU, was previously detained for lacking a valid flag. Amid suspicions, French authorities are examining its opaque ownership and compliance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:59 IST
The French Navy is currently conducting an investigation into the oil tanker Boracay, which is suspected of being part of the so-called 'shadow fleet' involved in the Russian oil trade. Listed under British and European Union sanctions, the tanker has raised concerns due to its opaque ownership and insurance, as well as its age.

Recent tracking data reveals the 2007-built tanker was shadowed by a French warship after navigating past France's northwestern tip. The vessel changed course towards the French coast and is now anchored near Saint Nazaire, with an investigation launched by the Brest prosecutor after the crew failed to verify the vessel's nationality.

The EU and Britain have cited the vessel's involvement in transporting Russian crude oil and petroleum products using irregular practices. The ship, which underwent a name change to Boracay from Kiwala, remains embroiled in geopolitical tensions as authorities enforce sanctions on maritime activities.

