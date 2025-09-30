Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy

The Democratic Youth Federation India (DYFI), affiliated with the CPI(M), organized a candlelight vigil in Rameswaram to honor the victims of the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives. The commemorative event, chaired by DYFI Taluka Committee member M Rupa, saw participation from numerous organizational members including District Secretary Marikumar and Taluka Secretary Advocate K Kalaichelvan.

The tragedy has fueled calls for political accountability, with Tamil Maanila Congress General Secretary, AS Munavar Basha, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin and the arrest of several officials. Basha cited security oversights and the widespread demand for a CBI inquiry as reasons for these drastic measures. He criticized the allocation of a small venue for the rally, raising safety concerns.

Amidst mounting pressure, NDA representatives led by BJP MP Hema Malini visited Karur to assess the situation. They highlighted the inadequacy of the location for TVK chief Vijay's rally, adding to the criticism of local administration and police for permitting the event under unsafe conditions.