CFTC Warns of Market Disruptions Amid Government Shutdown Threat

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an advisory on Tuesday, alerting market participants to prepare for potential disruptions from an impending government shutdown.

The advisory emphasizes readiness for various possible conditions impacting the facilitation of trading and clearing in specific contract markets for customers, other market participants, and clearing members.

This move serves as a precautionary step, aiming to ensure that all involved parties maintain operational continuity amid the looming governmental challenges.