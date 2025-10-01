CFTC Warns of Market Disruptions Amid Government Shutdown Threat
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has advised market participants to brace for possible disruptions due to a potential government shutdown. The advisory serves as a precautionary reminder to ensure the continuity of trading and clearing operations to manage the expected challenges efficiently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 04:46 IST
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an advisory on Tuesday, alerting market participants to prepare for potential disruptions from an impending government shutdown.
The advisory emphasizes readiness for various possible conditions impacting the facilitation of trading and clearing in specific contract markets for customers, other market participants, and clearing members.
This move serves as a precautionary step, aiming to ensure that all involved parties maintain operational continuity amid the looming governmental challenges.
Advertisement