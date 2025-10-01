Left Menu

Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Split Proposal

Taiwan has refused a U.S. proposal for equal semiconductor production, stating it was not discussed in recent tariff talks. Despite ongoing negotiations for better tariff rates, Taiwan maintains a large trade surplus. Taiwan commits $165 billion for U.S. chip factories, but most production remains local.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:10 IST
Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Split Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development affecting international trade relations, Taiwan has firmly rejected a proposal from the United States to split semiconductor production equally between the two countries. The island's top tariff negotiator clarified that the idea of a 50-50 production split was not part of recent negotiations, despite suggestions from U.S. officials.

Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun emphasized that no commitments were made regarding the proposed split during discussions with Washington. This response comes amidst Taiwan's efforts to secure more favorable tariff conditions while managing a substantial trade surplus with the U.S.

While Taiwan's TSMC continues to invest heavily in U.S. manufacturing infrastructure, the majority of semiconductor production will still take place domestically. Meanwhile, Taiwan plans to significantly boost its agricultural imports from the U.S. as part of ongoing trade relations.

