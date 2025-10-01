Taiwan Rejects U.S. Semiconductor Production Split Proposal

In a significant development affecting international trade relations, Taiwan has firmly rejected a proposal from the United States to split semiconductor production equally between the two countries. The island's top tariff negotiator clarified that the idea of a 50-50 production split was not part of recent negotiations, despite suggestions from U.S. officials.

Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun emphasized that no commitments were made regarding the proposed split during discussions with Washington. This response comes amidst Taiwan's efforts to secure more favorable tariff conditions while managing a substantial trade surplus with the U.S.

While Taiwan's TSMC continues to invest heavily in U.S. manufacturing infrastructure, the majority of semiconductor production will still take place domestically. Meanwhile, Taiwan plans to significantly boost its agricultural imports from the U.S. as part of ongoing trade relations.