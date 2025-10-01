Delhi CM Emphasizes Empowerment of Girls During Navratri Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami by performing Kanya Pujan at Government Girls Secondary School in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, celebrating the revered Sharadiya Navratri festival. Gupta emphasized the nation's cultural tradition of honoring girls as embodiments of divine femininity, pointing to their crucial role in shaping the country's future.

Gupta further committed to governmental support aimed at helping young girls achieve their aspirations, underscoring that the future societal structure depends on empowering daughters. Alongside this, she announced plans for a grand-scale Chhath Puja celebration, ensuring extensive arrangements and cleanliness along the Yamuna river's banks to facilitate the event.

Adding to the festive spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in Durga Puja celebrations at Chittaranjan Park, a key cultural hub in Delhi known for its vibrant festivities. His visit included offerings at the Kali Bari temple and participation in rituals at the Durga Puja pandal, in the esteemed company of Delhi's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)