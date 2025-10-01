Raiffeisen Bank's Struggles in Russia: A Financial Bridge at Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International's struggle to exit its Russian operations continues, with its latest attempt to sell a stake meeting resistance, sources revealed. The bank, crucial for trade payments amid Western-imposed sanctions, faces geopolitical hurdles as Russia seeks to preserve economic ties with Europe.

European nations are contemplating using Russian assets to support Ukraine, adding to the mounting pressure on the bank to disengage from Russia amidst ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Austria's historical ties with Russia complicate the narrative, given Vienna's role as a financial conduit.

Despite these challenges, Raiffeisen remains a pivotal player in facilitating payments for Russian energy exports, especially via the TurkStream pipeline. Amidst strained relations and sanctions compliance, Raiffeisen's future in Russia hangs in the balance as tensions escalate.

