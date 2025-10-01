Left Menu

Celebrating Ram Nath Kovind: A Tribute to India's Former President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt birthday wishes to former President Ram Nath Kovind. Born in 1945, Kovind has served in various political roles, advocating for integrity and equality, and was the 14th President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, wishing him good health and longevity. On social media platform X, Modi lauded Kovind's distinguished service to the nation and his commitment to public welfare, acknowledging the immense respect he has garnered for his wisdom and guidance on various issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, posting on X to express heartfelt birthday wishes. Shah highlighted Kovind's dedication to constitutional duties, his simplicity, and integrity, noting his inspiration to many social workers. Shah wished for Kovind's continued good health and a long life.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined in the celebrations, extending greetings on Kovind's 80th birthday. Dhami, in his post on X, prayed for Kovind's excellent health, prosperity, and long life, seeking blessings from Baba Kedar for the former President.

Born on October 1, 1945, near Kanpur, Ram Nath Kovind boasts a distinguished career in law and politics marked by his advocacy for egalitarianism and integrity. Before his presidency starting in 2017, he was the 36th Governor of Bihar and held a long-standing legal career, serving in both the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

Kovind's political journey included two terms in the Rajya Sabha and participating in several parliamentary committees, where he contributed significantly to discussions on Scheduled Castes/Tribes welfare, social justice, and law and justice. His leadership as chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee was also noteworthy.

