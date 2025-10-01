Left Menu

Prolonged Power Loss at Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant Sparks Concerns

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is functioning on emergency diesel generators after losing external power for over a week. Both Russian and Ukrainian officials blame each other for shelling that hampers power restoration. The plant remains stable, but the IAEA urges restoration of offsite power to avoid meltdown risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Ukraine's southern region, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has entered its ninth day of relying on emergency diesel generators, according to Russian management reports on Wednesday. This situation arose after a power line was severed, allegedly due to Ukrainian shelling, rendering regular electricity supply via the Dneprovskaya line impossible.

Ukraine, however, claims that Russian shelling is blocking efforts to restore external power. The ongoing drone and artillery conflict around these Soviet-era nuclear sites has prompted severe warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the risk of a nuclear incident.

The power plant, Europe's largest, lost its last external power link during battles on September 23. Emergency measures have been enacted to cool the reactors. While radiation levels are stable, the IAEA stresses the essential need to reinstate external power to ensure ongoing safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

