In Ukraine's southern region, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has entered its ninth day of relying on emergency diesel generators, according to Russian management reports on Wednesday. This situation arose after a power line was severed, allegedly due to Ukrainian shelling, rendering regular electricity supply via the Dneprovskaya line impossible.

Ukraine, however, claims that Russian shelling is blocking efforts to restore external power. The ongoing drone and artillery conflict around these Soviet-era nuclear sites has prompted severe warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the risk of a nuclear incident.

The power plant, Europe's largest, lost its last external power link during battles on September 23. Emergency measures have been enacted to cool the reactors. While radiation levels are stable, the IAEA stresses the essential need to reinstate external power to ensure ongoing safety.

