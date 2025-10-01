NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC, India's leading power generation company, confirmed the transfer of two coal mines, Chatti Bariatu and Badam, to its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd. The move is set to take effect from October 1, 2025.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, follows an amended Business Transfer Agreement dated September 17, 2025. This strategic shift is intended to streamline NTPC's mining operations and enhance its focus on power generation.

NTPC plays a critical role in meeting India's electricity demand, providing approximately one-fourth of the country's power. The transfer of these coal blocks highlights NTPC's commitment to optimizing resource management and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)