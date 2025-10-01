Left Menu

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC announced the transfer of two coal mines in Jharkhand to its subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd. The transfer, effective from October 1, 2025, is part of an amended Business Transfer Agreement dated September 17, 2025. NTPC is India's largest power company, supplying a quarter of the country's electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:10 IST
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, India's leading power generation company, confirmed the transfer of two coal mines, Chatti Bariatu and Badam, to its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd. The move is set to take effect from October 1, 2025.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, follows an amended Business Transfer Agreement dated September 17, 2025. This strategic shift is intended to streamline NTPC's mining operations and enhance its focus on power generation.

NTPC plays a critical role in meeting India's electricity demand, providing approximately one-fourth of the country's power. The transfer of these coal blocks highlights NTPC's commitment to optimizing resource management and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

Allegations of Forced Child Marriage Emerge in Anepalya

 India
2
Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

Kremlin's Denial Amidst Oil Tanker Probe

 Russia
3
British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

Delhi Implements One-Way Traffic on Rajendra Prasad Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025