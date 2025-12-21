Left Menu

Triumphant Tigress Transfer: Pench's Wild Cat Relocates to Rajasthan

A tigress evading authorities in Pench Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was successfully captured and transported to Rajasthan's Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. The operation, involving tranquilization, airlifting by the Indian Air Force, and coordination between two states, highlights significant advancements in wildlife conservation and inter-state cooperation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tigress, elusive in the Pench Reserve of Madhya Pradesh for 24 days, was finally captured and airlifted to Rajasthan. An Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter facilitated this flight late Sunday, said officials.

Efforts to capture the tigress involved surrounding her with elephants before tranquilizing her. She was then taken to the Sukatra airstrip and transported to the Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

The operation underscores India's strides in wildlife conservation and inter-state collaboration, achieved with the aid of modern technology like AI-based camera traps and the cooperative efforts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan forest departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

