Defence Minister Advocates Economic Analysis & Innovation for Enhanced Defence

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the 278th Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, highlighting the pivotal role economic analysis could play in optimizing India's defence budget. Singh called for the Defence Accounts Department to evolve into a centre of excellence in the realms of defence, finance, and economics.

During the event, Singh launched a vision document aimed at elevating the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) by establishing it as a Centre of Excellence. He urged the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) to formulate a comprehensive action plan to bring this vision to fruition and enhance research and development capabilities amid changing warfare landscapes.

Stressing the technology-driven nature of modern warfare, Singh noted that cutting-edge technologies are increasingly pivotal, necessitating an innovative approach to bolster the defence sector. He pointed out the escalating defence budget and the concomitant responsibility to utilize funds judiciously, urging the Defence Accounts Department to rise to the challenge of managing resources effectively while supporting research and development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)