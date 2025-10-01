Left Menu

Defence Minister Advocates Economic Analysis & Innovation for Enhanced Defence

On the 278th Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized integrating economic analysis for a robust defence budget. Singh revealed plans to transform the department into a hub of excellence and underscored the need for innovation to keep pace with technology-driven warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:12 IST
Defence Minister Advocates Economic Analysis & Innovation for Enhanced Defence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the 278th Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, highlighting the pivotal role economic analysis could play in optimizing India's defence budget. Singh called for the Defence Accounts Department to evolve into a centre of excellence in the realms of defence, finance, and economics.

During the event, Singh launched a vision document aimed at elevating the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) by establishing it as a Centre of Excellence. He urged the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) to formulate a comprehensive action plan to bring this vision to fruition and enhance research and development capabilities amid changing warfare landscapes.

Stressing the technology-driven nature of modern warfare, Singh noted that cutting-edge technologies are increasingly pivotal, necessitating an innovative approach to bolster the defence sector. He pointed out the escalating defence budget and the concomitant responsibility to utilize funds judiciously, urging the Defence Accounts Department to rise to the challenge of managing resources effectively while supporting research and development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

 France
2
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

 Pakistan
4
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025