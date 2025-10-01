US Treasury Grants Temporary Sanctions Relief to Serbian Oil Firm

The United States Department of the Treasury has offered a temporary reprieve to Serbia's Russian-majority-owned oil company, NIS, permitting its operations to carry on until October 8. The extension comes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector.

Initially, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control had imposed sanctions on January 10, mandating Gazprom Neft to withdraw from ownership of NIS within 45 days. However, the enforcement has seen several postponements, with new sanctions scheduled for October 1. NIS, in which Gazprom Neft holds a significant stake, is crucial for Serbia's oil supply, operating the country's sole refinery in Pancevo.

The Pancevo facility, with an annual capacity of 4.8 million tons, is essential for fulfilling most of the country's oil needs. Sanctions could disrupt crude supply via Croatia's Janaf pipeline, which also holds a license to transport oil to NIS until October 8. Discussions between Janaf and U.S. authorities aim to extend this license beyond the set date.

