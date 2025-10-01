Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Power Struggle Amidst Crisis

Amid intensifying armed conflict, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine struggles as it operates on emergency diesel generators following a severed power connection. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised alarms about possible nuclear disaster risks if the plant continues without external power.

Despite assurances from the plant's Russian-installed management that radiation levels are normal, they stress the urgency of reinstating external electricity. The primary power line, disrupted by Ukrainian shelling according to Russian sources, remains unrepaired as hostilities impede restoration efforts.

The IAEA emphasized the criticality of electricity for essential cooling systems to avert a meltdown. The reactors, containing Uranium 235, are shut down but need cooling to prevent catastrophe reminiscent of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. Russia has held control of the facility since 2022, further complicating the situation.