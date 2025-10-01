Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Power Struggle Amidst Crisis

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, affected by fighting, relies on emergency diesel generators after the external power was cut. Despite normal radiation levels and current control, the plant faces a risk of meltdown if external power isn't restored, according to the IAEA and Russian management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:24 IST
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Power Struggle Amidst Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid intensifying armed conflict, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine struggles as it operates on emergency diesel generators following a severed power connection. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised alarms about possible nuclear disaster risks if the plant continues without external power.

Despite assurances from the plant's Russian-installed management that radiation levels are normal, they stress the urgency of reinstating external electricity. The primary power line, disrupted by Ukrainian shelling according to Russian sources, remains unrepaired as hostilities impede restoration efforts.

The IAEA emphasized the criticality of electricity for essential cooling systems to avert a meltdown. The reactors, containing Uranium 235, are shut down but need cooling to prevent catastrophe reminiscent of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. Russia has held control of the facility since 2022, further complicating the situation.

TRENDING

1
Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

Casino Group Faces Trial: Allegations of Corruption and Price Manipulation

 France
2
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

Pakistan's Financial Resurgence: Timely Eurobond Repayment

 Pakistan
4
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025