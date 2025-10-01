Left Menu

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Ukraine's Naftogaz secured a €300 million loan from the European Investment Bank to purchase gas for winter, following a 40% domestic output drop due to Russian strikes. Naftogaz will reinvest an amount equivalent to the loan in renewable projects. Gas imports have increased, notably from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:28 IST
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's state energy company, Naftogaz, has finalized a €300 million loan with the European Investment Bank to bolster its gas supplies ahead of the challenging winter heating season. This financing is a critical measure given recent disruptions in domestic production caused by Russian strikes on facilities, which resulted in a 40% decrease in output.

In a significant commitment, Naftogaz has vowed to channel an amount equal to the loan into renewable energy and decarbonisation initiatives. CEO Sergii Koretskyi emphasized the importance of this support, assuring that it strengthens the nation's energy resilience against upcoming cold months, with gas storage levels nearing 95-98% of their targets.

The loan enables Naftogaz to procure around 0.6 billion cubic metres of gas, excluding Russian sources, with a noticeable increase in imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), which now make up 8% of its total acquisitions. Naftogaz is actively securing gas supplies as Ukraine prepares to import at least 13.2 billion cubic metres for the 2025/26 heating season.

TRENDING

1
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

 India
2
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

 India
3
Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

 India
4
Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025