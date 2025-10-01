Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patriotism and Leadership

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar paid tribute to Vijay Kumar Malhotra on Wednesday, honoring him as a "Born patriot" after the former Delhi BJP president passed away at 93 at AIIMS New Delhi. Malhotra's contributions include five terms as Member of Parliament and two as MLA from Delhi.

Reflecting on Malhotra's lifetime of service, Indresh Kumar highlighted his disciplined nature and urged society to embrace the invaluable lessons from his life. Describing Malhotra as both a patriot and a social worker, Kumar emphasized his harmonious existence filled with public welfare spirit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Malhotra's demise on Tuesday, acknowledging his instrumental role in fortifying the BJP in the National Capital. Modi praised Malhotra as an exceptional leader with a deep grasp of public issues and significant Parliamentary influence, expressing sadness at his passing.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined in paying their respects. BJP MLA Harish Khurrana also lamented the loss of Malhotra, heralding him as a guiding force and fatherly figure for the party and society at large.

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, British India (now Pakistan), Malhotra served as President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh and later led the BJP in Delhi through several terms. Renowned for maintaining the party's dominance in the capital alongside figures like Kedar Nath Sahni, Malhotra's political highlight was his 1999 Lok Sabha victory over former PM Manmohan Singh.

Malhotra's career was marked by an unblemished reputation, blending political, educational, and social endeavors, including contributions to sports administration in Delhi. His legacy as a leader with impact and integrity continues to resonate within the BJP and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)