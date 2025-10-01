Empowering Himachal Pradesh's Senior Citizens: A Path to Social Security

With the senior citizen population in Himachal Pradesh expected to rise by 19-20% by 2036, there is a pressing need to bolster geriatric care facilities, according to HelpAge India. Rajesh Kumar, the organization's state head, highlights the impact of societal shifts from joint to nuclear families, emphasizing the importance of including elder care in school curricula.

The rise in average age marks an increase in mental health and loneliness issues among older adults, particularly in rural areas as young people migrate to cities. Mobile health units and community-based care programs are poised to provide vital support, with advocacy for a universal pension plan of Rs 2,000 and strengthened healthcare policies.

The state government, along with social organizations, is actively working to improve senior care through various initiatives, including Rogi Mitra Yojana, aimed at regular health check-ups. At a recent event, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the construction of 'Sukh Aashray Parisar,' ensuring comprehensive facilities for seniors, and honored their societal contributions with community events and exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)