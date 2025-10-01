Left Menu

UNICEF India Launches Child Protection Innovation Fund

UNICEF India has introduced the Child Protection Innovation Fund (CPIF) to enhance the child protection workforce and promote online safety. Supported by SponsorSmart, a digital platform, CPIF aims to improve access to social protection schemes. SponsorSmart facilitates easy application for families, reducing lost wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:28 IST
UNICEF India Launches Child Protection Innovation Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UNICEF India has initiated the country's inaugural Child Protection Innovation Fund (CPIF) to bolster the child protection workforce and improve access to social protection schemes. The fund also aims to support adolescent girls and foster online safety, according to a recent announcement.

The Child Protection Innovation Fund is backed by SponsorSmart, a technology-driven solution, chosen as the best idea after a nationwide call by UNICEF earlier this year. SponsorSmart functions as a WhatsApp-based digital child sponsorship platform, streamlining the application process for families.

A jury with experts from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and the United Nations Office at Vienna selected SponsorSmart. The platform reduces office visits and saves families up to three days of lost wages by allowing online document submissions, and it uses a prioritization engine to transparently identify the most vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025