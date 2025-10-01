UNICEF India Launches Child Protection Innovation Fund

UNICEF India has initiated the country's inaugural Child Protection Innovation Fund (CPIF) to bolster the child protection workforce and improve access to social protection schemes. The fund also aims to support adolescent girls and foster online safety, according to a recent announcement.

The Child Protection Innovation Fund is backed by SponsorSmart, a technology-driven solution, chosen as the best idea after a nationwide call by UNICEF earlier this year. SponsorSmart functions as a WhatsApp-based digital child sponsorship platform, streamlining the application process for families.

A jury with experts from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and the United Nations Office at Vienna selected SponsorSmart. The platform reduces office visits and saves families up to three days of lost wages by allowing online document submissions, and it uses a prioritization engine to transparently identify the most vulnerable children.

(With inputs from agencies.)