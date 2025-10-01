Left Menu

Stock Markets Rebound as Rate Cut Bets Soar Amid Payroll Dip

U.S. stock indexes rose following a decline in private payrolls, raising hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut. Healthcare and tech sectors led the gains, while fears about a prolonged government shutdown mingled with positive manufacturing data. The S&P 500 showed resilience amid market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:04 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. stock indexes experienced an upswing following early losses, driven by a sharper-than-expected drop in private payrolls that fueled speculation over a potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. This development provided a sense of relief to investors who were concerned about the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, which highlighted the most significant drop in private payrolls in over two years, traders quickly increased their bets on a potential 25-basis-point interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its forthcoming meeting. "Although the ADP report tends to be volatile, the current data likely influences the Fed's next steps," noted Easterly EAB's global macro strategist, Arnim Holzer.

The healthcare sector within the S&P 500 logged an unprecedented four-day rally, bolstered by strong performances from Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Amgen. Meanwhile, the tech sector's gains helped support the Nasdaq, even as concerns regarding the government shutdown loomed. Despite historical resilience during shutdowns, experts caution that prolonged durations could negatively impact markets.

