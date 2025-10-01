Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

With the Dussehra festival and Gandhi Jayanti on the horizon, Hyderabad witnessed an unusual rush at meat shops on Wednesday. This spike in customers came after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a directive demanding the closure of all meat shops to honor the occasions.

In anticipation, residents hurried to purchase meat before the closure. Nagesh, a local shopper, described the shops as heavily crowded and confirmed his visit was due to the impending shutdown. The Municipal Corporation has decreed all meat shops to shut on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The move has sparked debate, with officials urging compliance while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the rationale behind the ban, citing violations of personal and cultural rights. The municipal staff will oversee compliance to uphold the directive's integrity. (ANI)