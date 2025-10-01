Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures
As meat shops in Hyderabad face mandatory closures for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, a large number of customers rush to buy meat in advance. The directive by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has prompted public frustration and political critique regarding its impact on citizens' rights.
- Country:
- India
With the Dussehra festival and Gandhi Jayanti on the horizon, Hyderabad witnessed an unusual rush at meat shops on Wednesday. This spike in customers came after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued a directive demanding the closure of all meat shops to honor the occasions.
In anticipation, residents hurried to purchase meat before the closure. Nagesh, a local shopper, described the shops as heavily crowded and confirmed his visit was due to the impending shutdown. The Municipal Corporation has decreed all meat shops to shut on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
The move has sparked debate, with officials urging compliance while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the rationale behind the ban, citing violations of personal and cultural rights. The municipal staff will oversee compliance to uphold the directive's integrity. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Heavy crowd surged towards electricity generator enclosure, later focus lights near that spot went off: TN govt on Karur stampede.
Dharmasthala Allegations: SIT Aims for Swift Closure Amidst Skeletal Finds
Evergrande's Auto Arm Faces Financial Disclosure Challenge
Vietnam Braces for Typhoon Bualoi Hit with Mass Evacuations and Airport Closures
Escalating Tensions: Airspace Closures and Drone Threats in Europe