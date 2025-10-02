Left Menu

Russian Strikes Leave Chernobyl Without Power

Russian air strikes have severed power to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, threatening its containment unit. The strikes also led to outages affecting 307,000 in Chernihiv. Emergency teams are working to restore power, and generators have been deployed to key sites like hospitals. No radioactive risk was mentioned.

Updated: 02-10-2025 01:07 IST
Chernobyl's decommissioned nuclear facility lost power as a result of Russian air strikes, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported. The incident also impacts a critical containment unit designed to limit contamination from the 1986 nuclear disaster.

In the Chernihiv region, over 307,000 customers are deprived of power. Generators have been installed at essential locations including hospitals, and emergency teams are actively engaged in restoring the grid.

Despite the damage, the Energy Ministry did not indicate an escalated risk of radioactive release. Experts are focused on reestablishing power for Chernobyl's new safe confinement facility, which was left vulnerable following the shelling.

