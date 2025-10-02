Left Menu

Healthcare Stocks Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

The main stock indexes on Wall Street rose on Wednesday, heavily influenced by gains in the healthcare sector, despite weaker private payrolls data and a looming government shutdown. Healthcare stocks rallied due to a deal between Pfizer and the U.S. government, driving market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:09 IST
Healthcare Stocks Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading stock indexes climbed on Wednesday, with the healthcare sector offering the strongest push, as investors chose to overlook underwhelming private payrolls data and the uncertainty of a federal government shutdown.

The ADP National Employment Report revealed a reduction of 32,000 in September's private payrolls, falling short of the anticipated 50,000 growth. Yet, the healthcare sector, particularly after a deal between Pfizer and the U.S. president on drug pricing, ignited market enthusiasm.

In contrast, materials recorded a downturn, with standout gains observed in Micron and AES shares. Despite economic anxieties, historical trends suggest market resilience, particularly in light of past government shutdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

 Israel
2
EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Global
3
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

 Global
4
EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025