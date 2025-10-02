Healthcare Stocks Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty
The main stock indexes on Wall Street rose on Wednesday, heavily influenced by gains in the healthcare sector, despite weaker private payrolls data and a looming government shutdown. Healthcare stocks rallied due to a deal between Pfizer and the U.S. government, driving market optimism.
The ADP National Employment Report revealed a reduction of 32,000 in September's private payrolls, falling short of the anticipated 50,000 growth. Yet, the healthcare sector, particularly after a deal between Pfizer and the U.S. president on drug pricing, ignited market enthusiasm.
The ADP National Employment Report revealed a reduction of 32,000 in September's private payrolls, falling short of the anticipated 50,000 growth. Yet, the healthcare sector, particularly after a deal between Pfizer and the U.S. president on drug pricing, ignited market enthusiasm.
In contrast, materials recorded a downturn, with standout gains observed in Micron and AES shares. Despite economic anxieties, historical trends suggest market resilience, particularly in light of past government shutdowns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
