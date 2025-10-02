High-Stakes Soybean Diplomacy: Trump & Xi's Trade Tango

President Donald Trump has announced that soybeans will be a focal point during his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The issue arises as Chinese importers steer clear of U.S. soybeans amidst ongoing trade tensions, opting instead for South American supplies, significantly affecting U.S. farmers.

Without any imminent timeline for China to resume U.S. soybean purchases, Senator John Hoeven emphasizes the need for continuous pressure in negotiations. Despite previous trade agreements, China has yet to fulfill its buying commitments, leaving U.S. farmers at an economic disadvantage.

Efforts to ease tensions persist, with Trump planning a future visit to China and a potential increase in agricultural trade on the agenda. Mutual benefit remains the ultimate goal, as highlighted by China's embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu, urging both nations to solidify previous understandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)