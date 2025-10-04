IDBI Bank reports 15 pc loan growth in Q2 FY26

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Saturday said it has posted a credit growth of 15 per cent at Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Net advances were Rs 2 lakh crore at the end of September 30, 2024, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 9 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.03 lakh crore against Rs 2.77 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 12 per cent to Rs 5.33 lakh crore over Rs 4.78 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits of the bank rose by 4 per cent to Rs 1.39 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.33 lakh crore at the end of second quarter of previous fiscal.

