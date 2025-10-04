Left Menu

BJP Warns of 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' Amid Tensions with Pakistan

BJP leader Yaser Jilani cited Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's warning to Pakistan against terrorism. He urged readiness for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if provocations persist. Congress was criticized for unsupportive remarks. The Army Chief stressed Pakistan's need to halt state-sponsored terrorism to maintain its global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:57 IST
BJP leader Yaser Jilani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern warning, BJP leader Yaser Jilani referred to statements made by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi about Pakistan's support for terrorism. Jilani remarked that Pakistan should brace itself for a new iteration of Operation Sindoor if it continues its provocations against India.

Accusing Congress leaders of straying from national interest, BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy echoed the Chief's warnings. He emphasized that Islamabad must end its state-sponsored terrorism or risk its national sovereignty.

General Dwivedi, during his speech in Rajasthan's Anupgarh, highlighted Pakistan's need to desist from supporting terrorism if it wishes to retain its geographical integrity. The Army Chief mentioned the previous Operation Sindoor, noting that future restraint from India should not be expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

