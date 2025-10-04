Left Menu

MHI Leads Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Move Towards a Cleaner India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, promoting cleanliness across India with over 2,000 volunteers. Various public events and activities engaged schools, colleges, and other organizations, reinforcing a commitment towards a sustainable future in alignment with PM Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:58 IST
MHI Leads Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Move Towards a Cleaner India
MHI participates into nationwide Swacchata Hi Seva campaign (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has taken an active role in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, a nationwide initiative held from September 17 to October 2. This campaign, organized under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner India.

MHI, along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs), demonstrated a robust commitment to the campaign by designating over 90 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and 45 public places for cleaning. More than 2,000 volunteers participated, engaging in activities under the theme "Swachhotsav" in alignment with the initiative.

The wide-ranging activities, including Waste-to-Art exhibitions, painting competitions, and tree plantation drives, garnered enthusiastic participation from educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and civil society groups. The initiative was successfully transformed into a people's movement for a cleaner, greener India, echoing the mission of Swachh Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
3
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
4
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025