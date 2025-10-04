MHI Leads Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Move Towards a Cleaner India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has taken an active role in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, a nationwide initiative held from September 17 to October 2. This campaign, organized under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner India.

MHI, along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs), demonstrated a robust commitment to the campaign by designating over 90 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and 45 public places for cleaning. More than 2,000 volunteers participated, engaging in activities under the theme "Swachhotsav" in alignment with the initiative.

The wide-ranging activities, including Waste-to-Art exhibitions, painting competitions, and tree plantation drives, garnered enthusiastic participation from educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and civil society groups. The initiative was successfully transformed into a people's movement for a cleaner, greener India, echoing the mission of Swachh Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)