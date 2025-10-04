Haryana CM Saini Urges Traders to Pass GST Cuts to Consumers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged the state's traders to fully transfer the benefits of the Central Government's slashed GST rates to consumers, stressing the hefty gains these reforms offer under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. The CM emphasized how these reforms are a boon to the people of India.

Saini asked traders to fervently support the GST Bachat Utsav, a festival aiming to make goods and services more pocket-friendly. According to Saini, this initiative has the dual advantage of invigorating trade and allowing consumers to access essentials at reduced prices. He elaborated that affordable pricing, expanding trade, and economic growth embody the essence of the GST Bachat Utsav, potentially propelling Haryana's progress under this transformative policy.

Amid this backdrop, Saini asserted that GST reforms will significantly favor consumers, especially during the festive season. He stated that price reductions on everyday essentials will benefit the middle class, easing their financial burdens while sparking further business opportunities. Saini also urged traders to prioritize indigenous product production and promotion, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision for a self-reliant India through domestic product use. He noted Haryana's success as a frontrunner in GST collection, illustrating economic vitality, with its SGST collection jumping from Rs18,910 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 39,743 crore in 2024-25, backed by strong community trader efforts.

