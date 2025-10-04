SBI Donates Rs 1.55 Crore to Haryana Relief Fund

State Bank of India (SBI) officials today contributed Rs 1.55 crore to the Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The funds, gathered from a one-day salary donation by SBI employees, aim to bolster flood relief initiatives in the state. Presenting the cheque were SBI's Chief General Manager Krishan Sharma, General Manager (Haryana) Neeraj Bharti, and Deputy General Manager Kajal Bhowmik.

The gesture was met with appreciation from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who lauded SBI for its generous support and dedication to the people of Haryana amidst challenging times. Alongside this development, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was also in attendance.

Concurrently, CM Saini urged traders across Haryana to ensure consumers fully reap the benefits of reduced GST rates introduced by the Central Government. Emphasizing GST reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he advocated for active trader involvement in the GST Bachat Utsav, a significant initiative to lower costs and boost the state economy. Saini described the GST measures as pivotal for a self-reliant India, enhancing financial savings for consumers, particularly during the festive season, and presenting new business opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)