Power Pact: Tripura and Mizoram's Festive Energy Exchange

In a long-standing tradition of cooperation, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will be supplying 40 MW of power to Mizoram during this year's Christmas celebrations, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier, during the Durga Puja festivities, the Mizoram State Power Corporation ensured an uninterrupted power supply by arranging a similar 40 MW for Tripura. According to TSECL managing director Biswajit Bose, the arrangement reflects the strong ties and mutual support between the two neighboring states.

Bose elaborated that despite a target to supply 363 MW during Durga Puja, the demand fluctuated between 290 MW and 360 MW, with full capacity utilized on September 30. These proactive measures ensured that no power shortages marred the festive spirit.

