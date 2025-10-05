Left Menu

Power Pact: Tripura and Mizoram's Festive Energy Exchange

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and Mizoram State Power Corporation have a tradition of exchanging power during major festivals. TSECL will supply 40 MW to Mizoram for Christmas, while Mizoram provided the same to Tripura for Durga Puja. This ensures uninterrupted power during festive celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:31 IST
Power Pact: Tripura and Mizoram's Festive Energy Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a long-standing tradition of cooperation, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will be supplying 40 MW of power to Mizoram during this year's Christmas celebrations, a senior official confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier, during the Durga Puja festivities, the Mizoram State Power Corporation ensured an uninterrupted power supply by arranging a similar 40 MW for Tripura. According to TSECL managing director Biswajit Bose, the arrangement reflects the strong ties and mutual support between the two neighboring states.

Bose elaborated that despite a target to supply 363 MW during Durga Puja, the demand fluctuated between 290 MW and 360 MW, with full capacity utilized on September 30. These proactive measures ensured that no power shortages marred the festive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
2
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
3
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
4
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025