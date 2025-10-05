Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Coal Mining Milestone: A New Era of Growth and Prosperity

The government is beginning commercial coal mining in Arunachal Pradesh with its first mine launching at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block. This marks a significant development in energy security and local prosperity. The block, with 1.5 crore tonnes of reserves, is expected to generate significant revenue and employment.

On Monday, the government will initiate its first commercial coal mining operation in Arunachal Pradesh, ending years of resource wastage and misuse.

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block will officially open on October 6, 2025, heralding an era of economic growth and enhanced energy security for the state.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, will oversee the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony and transfer the mining lease to the designated operator.

Initially allocated in 2003, the Namchik-Namphuk block faced numerous delays but was revived via an auction process in 2022, inviting participation from private players.

With reserves estimated at 1.5 crore tonnes, the block is expected to contribute over Rs 100 crore annually to state revenue.

The coal ministry announced the unlocking of critical mineral resources in the region, with ongoing auctions for additional blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

These developments are poised to boost employment and facilitate economic growth in the northeastern region of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

