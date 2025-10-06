Surge in IPO Activities: Six Companies Receive SEBI Nod Amidst Market Boom

Six companies, including noted names like Lenskart Solutions Ltd and Wakefit Innovations Ltd, have obtained regulatory green lights from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with initial public offerings (IPOs). This was confirmed through updates released on Monday.

Regulatory filings indicate these companies—spanning sectors from eyewear retail to industrial laminates—plan to raise over Rs 6,500 crore through the issuance. Among these, Lenskart Solutions stands out with a potential Rs 2,150 crore raising goal aimed at expanding its retail footprint and technology investments.

This approval surge aligns with an overall boom in India's primary market, even as wider equity markets struggle. An ongoing parade of IPOs, with 80 companies having already entered the main board market in 2025, showcases a bustling horizon for public offerings.