Festive Train Restorations Delayed in Jammu Amid Heavy Rains

The Northern Railway's Jammu Division has postponed the phase-in of several train services, citing heavy rainfall in the region as the cause. Originally intended to coincide with the festive season, the fifth phase of rail service restoration aimed to normalize train operations in the Jammu Division with several key trains included in the schedule.

According to the official statement, the Jammu Tawi-New Delhi train services are slated to resume on October 16, 2025. Following that, the Jammu Tawi-Nanded train will restart on October 19, while the Jammu Tawi-Pune train returns on October 17. The resumption of Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar, Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur, and Pathankot-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan trains are also on the schedule between October 15 and 19.

Uchit Singhal, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, detailed ongoing efforts to repair the damaged tracks and infrastructure, advising passengers to verify the status of train services. For further updates, passengers are encouraged to visit the Indian Railways website or contact the Rail Madad helpline number (139).

(With inputs from agencies.)