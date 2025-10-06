Left Menu

Justice Sought for Dalit Boy's Tragic Death

The CPI-M launched protests in Shimla seeking justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy who died by suicide after allegedly facing humiliation from upper caste members. Accused women in the incident have received anticipatory bail, while calls for action grow louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:24 IST
Justice Sought for Dalit Boy's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) mobilized on Monday, demanding justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy. The child tragically took his own life after reportedly being humiliated by members of the upper caste community. A substantial turnout was noted during the protest organized by the CPIM outside the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Former MLA Rakesh Singh and ex-Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan were among the protesters. The party expressed outrage over such incidents persisting 78 years post-Independence. The boy had been allegedly confined in a cowshed by upper caste women after entering a house in Rohru, Shimla district. On September 16, his father found him unconscious, leading to his hospitalization.

Despite being transferred to Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College, the boy succumbed the following day. The father recounted that his wife informed him about the humiliating incident, which drove their son to consume poison. Legal proceedings have started against the involved women, who are currently on anticipatory bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025