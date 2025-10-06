Justice Sought for Dalit Boy's Tragic Death

In Shimla, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) mobilized on Monday, demanding justice for a 12-year-old Dalit boy. The child tragically took his own life after reportedly being humiliated by members of the upper caste community. A substantial turnout was noted during the protest organized by the CPIM outside the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Former MLA Rakesh Singh and ex-Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan were among the protesters. The party expressed outrage over such incidents persisting 78 years post-Independence. The boy had been allegedly confined in a cowshed by upper caste women after entering a house in Rohru, Shimla district. On September 16, his father found him unconscious, leading to his hospitalization.

Despite being transferred to Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College, the boy succumbed the following day. The father recounted that his wife informed him about the humiliating incident, which drove their son to consume poison. Legal proceedings have started against the involved women, who are currently on anticipatory bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)