Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Tourist Harassment at Charminar

A video capturing the verbal harassment of a foreign tourist near Hyderabad's Charminar has recently gained online traction, prompting a police investigation. The incident, dating back to 2023, features a youth issuing a slur at the woman as she passed by.

A man accompanying the tourist confronted the group, warning them to be mindful of their words in public. The clip, which resurfaced on social media, was investigated by local authorities who confirmed its origin after verifying the content.

While no formal complaint has been filed, police are urging citizens not to disseminate such unverified videos. Public outcry on social media calls for stringent action, with the investigation still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)