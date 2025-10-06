Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Tourist Harassment at Charminar

A video of a foreign woman facing verbal harassment near Charminar has surfaced online, pushing local police to investigate. Dating back to 2023, the clip was originally uploaded by a vlogger and drew social media attention, leading to public demands for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:49 IST
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Tourist Harassment at Charminar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video capturing the verbal harassment of a foreign tourist near Hyderabad's Charminar has recently gained online traction, prompting a police investigation. The incident, dating back to 2023, features a youth issuing a slur at the woman as she passed by.

A man accompanying the tourist confronted the group, warning them to be mindful of their words in public. The clip, which resurfaced on social media, was investigated by local authorities who confirmed its origin after verifying the content.

While no formal complaint has been filed, police are urging citizens not to disseminate such unverified videos. Public outcry on social media calls for stringent action, with the investigation still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025