Global Markets Rise Amid Political Shifts and AI Optimism
Global markets edged higher with technology shares rising as AMD signed an AI chip deal with OpenAI. The Japanese yen and euro weakened amid political changes in Japan and France. Bitcoin neared record highs with investors eyeing alternative assets due to U.S. political uncertainty.
On Monday, major global stock indexes rose, buoyed primarily by gains in technology stocks following AMD's AI chip-supply agreement with OpenAI. This comes amidst political transitions in Japan and France, which led to a weakened yen and euro against the dollar.
Bitcoin continued to hover near its peak as investors increasingly consider alternative assets amidst ongoing uncertainty from the U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, AMD shares surged over 28%, along with other chip stocks, as optimism around artificial intelligence agreements heightened market sentiment.
In foreign exchange, the euro and yen saw declines, influenced by France's new government resignation and Japan's upcoming first potential female prime minister. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose while the Dow slightly fell, as market speculation on Federal Reserve rate cuts grew ahead of its October meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uniting Europe: Von der Leyen Faces Censure Amid Russian Tensions
AMD and OpenAI Forge Strategic AI Partnership
European Markets Steady As Semiconductor Gains Offset French Political Shake-Up
AMD and OpenAI Forge Billions-Dollar AI Chips Partnership
European Defence Collaboration: Estonia's Milrem Robotics Teams Up with Dutch Firms