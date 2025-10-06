Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Leap to Global Food Basket

In a bold vision for Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined plans on Monday to transform the state into a global food basket and achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029-30.

During the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) Conclave in Varanasi, Adityanath emphasized the potential for Uttar Pradesh to significantly boost its agricultural output if provided with timely access to quality seeds and advanced technology. He highlighted the state's pivotal role in India's food grain production, producing 21 per cent of the nation's supply on just 11 per cent of its land.

To support this vision, the chief minister announced the establishment of Centres of Excellence in partnership with global bodies like the International Rice Research Institute and the International Potato Centre. These initiatives aim to promote research-driven agricultural growth, crucial in meeting the growing demands for sustainable and climate-resilient farming practices.

