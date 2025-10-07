Left Menu

Maharashtra's Agriculture Calamity: Crops Destroyed by Severe Floods

Heavy flooding in Maharashtra has devastated 68.69 lakh hectares of crops in regions including Marathwada. The government is seeking financial aid for affected farmers. Rural infrastructure and livelihoods have also suffered. Officials are expediting aid requests and e-KYC processes to ensure swift relief to distressed farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:50 IST
Maharashtra's Agriculture Calamity: Crops Destroyed by Severe Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe flooding in September wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, with crops on 68.69 lakh hectares destroyed in Marathwada and surrounding regions, as reported by an official.

To address the crisis, the state government is preparing an official proposal for financial aid to present to the Centre, focusing on relief for affected farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Deputy CMs, held discussions to finalize the recovery blueprint. Damage assessments reveal widespread losses, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha, prompting urgent calls for compensation and loan waivers for beleaguered farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

 India
2
Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

 India
3
Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

 Global
4
Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025