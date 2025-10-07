Maharashtra's Agriculture Calamity: Crops Destroyed by Severe Floods

Severe flooding in September wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, with crops on 68.69 lakh hectares destroyed in Marathwada and surrounding regions, as reported by an official.

To address the crisis, the state government is preparing an official proposal for financial aid to present to the Centre, focusing on relief for affected farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Deputy CMs, held discussions to finalize the recovery blueprint. Damage assessments reveal widespread losses, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha, prompting urgent calls for compensation and loan waivers for beleaguered farmers.

