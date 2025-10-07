India's Coal Export Boom: Fueling Energy Security and Economic Growth

India's coal exports have experienced a significant increase of 23.4%, reaching 1.908 million tonnes in the 2024-25 financial year. This surge comes as the government actively promotes exports of the fossil fuel to capitalize on the rising global demand.

Provisional government data shows that India's coal exports were 1.546 million tonnes in 2023-24, with the value hitting Rs 1,828.2 crore in FY24 and Rs 1,643.4 crore in FY25. Key export destinations include neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

The Indian government is committed to export growth, alongside boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on coal imports. These measures are intended to achieve self-reliance, strengthen energy security, and stimulate economic growth by creating jobs and generating government revenue.