India's Coal Export Boom: Fueling Energy Security and Economic Growth

India's coal exports surged 23.4% to 1.908 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, driven by global fossil fuel demand. The government aims to boost exports, enhance domestic production, and achieve energy self-reliance. Key export markets include Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, with potential for further regional expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's coal exports have experienced a significant increase of 23.4%, reaching 1.908 million tonnes in the 2024-25 financial year. This surge comes as the government actively promotes exports of the fossil fuel to capitalize on the rising global demand.

Provisional government data shows that India's coal exports were 1.546 million tonnes in 2023-24, with the value hitting Rs 1,828.2 crore in FY24 and Rs 1,643.4 crore in FY25. Key export destinations include neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

The Indian government is committed to export growth, alongside boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on coal imports. These measures are intended to achieve self-reliance, strengthen energy security, and stimulate economic growth by creating jobs and generating government revenue.

