Juniper Green Energy and Tata Power Unite for Advanced Renewable Project in Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to establish a groundbreaking 70-MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra.

The project integrates cutting-edge solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), aimed at providing stable energy dispatch during peak times, thus bolstering grid reliability.

Juniper Green's subsidiary, Juniper Green Sigma Eight Private Limited, has formalized a power purchase agreement with Tata Power, targeting full-scale operation by September 22, 2027, with significant renewable and storage capacities.