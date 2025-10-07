Juniper Green Energy and Tata Power Unite for Advanced Renewable Project in Maharashtra
Juniper Green Energy has partnered with Tata Power to develop a 70-MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project in Maharashtra. Combining solar, wind, and battery systems, this initiative aims to ensure reliable energy during peak demand, enhancing grid stability. The project is set to commence operations in September 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Juniper Green Energy has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to establish a groundbreaking 70-MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra.
The project integrates cutting-edge solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), aimed at providing stable energy dispatch during peak times, thus bolstering grid reliability.
Juniper Green's subsidiary, Juniper Green Sigma Eight Private Limited, has formalized a power purchase agreement with Tata Power, targeting full-scale operation by September 22, 2027, with significant renewable and storage capacities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Embraces Slum Redevelopment, Urban Infrastructure Enhancement
Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm
Tragedy Strikes: Two Students' Fatal Leap from Maharashtra Building
Maharashtra's Rs 31,628 Crore Relief Package: A Lifeline or a Mirage?
Nursing Controversy Sparks Debate Over Social Reform in Maharashtra