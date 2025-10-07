Timely Boost for J&K Farmers: Rs 171 Crore PM-KISAN Release
The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to Rs 171 crore, has been released for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aids around 8.55 lakh beneficiaries, underpinning agricultural recovery post-floods, bolstering farmer livelihoods, and reinforcing agricultural growth as a backbone of the region's economy.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, applauded the central government's initiative to advance the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.
This release of Rs 171 crore is set to bolster approximately 8.55 lakh farmers in the Union Territory, ensuring crucial support for their agricultural pursuits post catastrophic floods.
The release signifies a joint governmental effort to stabilize the region's agriculture-driven economy, with backing from prominent leaders including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
