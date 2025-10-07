Left Menu

Timely Boost for J&K Farmers: Rs 171 Crore PM-KISAN Release

The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to Rs 171 crore, has been released for the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aids around 8.55 lakh beneficiaries, underpinning agricultural recovery post-floods, bolstering farmer livelihoods, and reinforcing agricultural growth as a backbone of the region's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:48 IST
Timely Boost for J&K Farmers: Rs 171 Crore PM-KISAN Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, applauded the central government's initiative to advance the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.

This release of Rs 171 crore is set to bolster approximately 8.55 lakh farmers in the Union Territory, ensuring crucial support for their agricultural pursuits post catastrophic floods.

The release signifies a joint governmental effort to stabilize the region's agriculture-driven economy, with backing from prominent leaders including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: From Digital Systems to Robotic Surgery

 India
2
Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

Arrests Made in Disturbing Incident: Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car

 India
3
Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

 India
4
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025