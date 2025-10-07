Waaree Energies Expands with Kotsons Acquisition

In a strategic move to expand its market share, Waaree Energies acquired a significant 64% stake in the transformers manufacturer Kotsons Private Limited for Rs 192 crore. This acquisition was confirmed through an exchange filing on Tuesday.

With the completion of this deal, Kotsons Private Limited has now become a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, marking a significant milestone in the business trajectory of both companies.

Kotsons is renowned for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supplying cutting-edge transformer solutions, making this acquisition a pivotal step for Waaree Energies in solidifying its footprint in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)