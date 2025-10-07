BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana
The BJP organized a tractor rally promoting the 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana', a compensation scheme for soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh. Union minister Savitri Thakur and other leaders criticized Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation about the scheme, which reimburses farmers the difference between market price and MSP.
The BJP held a tractor rally on Tuesday to support the 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana', a compensation initiative for soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh. The event saw significant participation from farmers rallying from Dussehra ground to Lalbagh Palace.
Union minister Savitri Thakur and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya defended the scheme, introduced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asserting it would prevent losses for soybean farmers. They accused Congress, particularly president Jitu Patwari, of spreading misinformation about the program.
The state government launched the scheme following crop damages from monsoon rains. It compensates farmers the price difference when traders buy soybeans below the MSP. Congress criticized the initiative as 'ineffective', calling for direct purchases at MSP instead.
