Global Markets Sway Amid Political Unrest and Economic Shifts

Major stock indexes declined on Tuesday due to global political unrest and economic shifts. Gold prices surged, surpassing $4,000, driven by U.S. shutdown uncertainty. Stock indices fluctuated, influenced by interest rate speculation, AI investments, and international political developments, notably in France, Japan, and U.S. fiscal policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:37 IST
Global markets experienced a turbulent session on Tuesday, as major stock indexes dipped while investors grappled with political turbulence spanning continents, from France to Japan, alongside ongoing U.S. shutdown concerns.

Gold surged dramatically, climbing above $4,000 an ounce, as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. fiscal deadlock fueled the precious metal's appeal. Meanwhile, the resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ignited fears about France's financial stability, contributing to the euro's decline against the dollar.

In Asia, Japan saw a pivotal shift as Sanae Takaichi, advocate of monetary expansion, assumed leadership, affecting bonds and currency, while in the U.S., optimism about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and AI investments tempered stock volatility. Investors now tread cautiously as these geopolitical and economic threads unfold.

