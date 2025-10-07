Global Markets Sway Amid Political Unrest and Economic Shifts

Global markets experienced a turbulent session on Tuesday, as major stock indexes dipped while investors grappled with political turbulence spanning continents, from France to Japan, alongside ongoing U.S. shutdown concerns.

Gold surged dramatically, climbing above $4,000 an ounce, as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. fiscal deadlock fueled the precious metal's appeal. Meanwhile, the resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ignited fears about France's financial stability, contributing to the euro's decline against the dollar.

In Asia, Japan saw a pivotal shift as Sanae Takaichi, advocate of monetary expansion, assumed leadership, affecting bonds and currency, while in the U.S., optimism about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and AI investments tempered stock volatility. Investors now tread cautiously as these geopolitical and economic threads unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)