Power Struggles: Zaporizhzhia's Nuclear Lifeline
Discussions are underway by IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi with Russia and Ukraine on restoring off-site power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently reliant on emergency diesel generators after being disconnected from external power for over a week.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, announced on Friday discussions with Russia and Ukraine aimed at restoring off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
As Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia has faced a critical situation after being cut off from external power for over a week.
Currently, the plant relies on emergency diesel generators for cooling, highlighting the urgency of re-establishing a stable power supply.
