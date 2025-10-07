Power Struggles: Zaporizhzhia's Nuclear Lifeline

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, announced on Friday discussions with Russia and Ukraine aimed at restoring off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia has faced a critical situation after being cut off from external power for over a week.

Currently, the plant relies on emergency diesel generators for cooling, highlighting the urgency of re-establishing a stable power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)