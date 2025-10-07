Left Menu

Power Struggles: Zaporizhzhia's Nuclear Lifeline

Discussions are underway by IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi with Russia and Ukraine on restoring off-site power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently reliant on emergency diesel generators after being disconnected from external power for over a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, announced on Friday discussions with Russia and Ukraine aimed at restoring off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia has faced a critical situation after being cut off from external power for over a week.

Currently, the plant relies on emergency diesel generators for cooling, highlighting the urgency of re-establishing a stable power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

