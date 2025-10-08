U.S. Stocks Struggle Amid Government Shutdown and Fed Speculations

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended the day in negative territory as investors faced a dearth of economic data from a shuttered federal government, leading them to depend on alternative indicators and Federal Reserve communications. The persistent lack of data, attributed to a seven-day government shutdown, has fueled uncertainty about economic conditions and monetary strategy.

The New York Federal Reserve's consumer expectations survey indicated declining future outlooks and rising inflation predictions. This report has prompted heightened scrutiny as partisan division prolongs the shutdown. Traders, observing the market decline, took profits after the S&P had risen for seven consecutive days, noted Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

Market sentiment remains heavily influenced by Artificial Intelligence trends, although enthusiasm may be waning. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all fell, affected by mixed reactions to company performances and stock evaluations, as well as external economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)