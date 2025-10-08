Left Menu

Elon Musk's xAI Secures $20 Billion Boost with Nvidia Investment

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, is amassing more funding than initially intended, reaching $20 billion with Nvidia's involvement. The financing includes both equity and debt, tied to Nvidia GPUs for use in xAI's Colossus 2 project, as per a Bloomberg report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 05:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic financial move, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has significantly increased its funding aspirations, now reaching $20 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The increased funding includes a mix of equity and debt, bolstered by investments from Nvidia.

This capital infusion is directly linked to xAI's utilization of Nvidia's state-of-the-art graphics processing units (GPUs) in their ambitious Colossus 2 project. The collaboration between xAI and Nvidia signifies a substantial alignment of technological resources and financial backing.

However, this information remains to be independently verified by other sources, as Reuters has yet to corroborate the details of the Bloomberg report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

