Bridging Generations: BRTF's Hygiene Drive at Tawang's Mahabodhi Society

The Border Roads Task Force's Project Vartak carried out a cleanliness and food hygiene initiative at Mahabodhi Positive Living Society, an old age home in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The event focused on promoting healthy living conditions for the elderly through education on hygienic practices and concluded with a shared community meal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) recently spearheaded a cleanliness and food hygiene campaign at Mahabodhi Positive Living Society in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. Known as Project Vartak, this initiative was aimed at enhancing the living conditions of seniors residing in the old age home.

During the campaign, conducted from September 21 to October 7, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat emphasized the critical role that food hygiene plays in preserving the immunity and general health of the elderly. The residents and staff were educated on best practices for hygienic cooking and safe food handling.

Personnel from the 763 BRTF unit took an active role in cleaning areas such as the kitchen and dining spaces, culminating with the preparation of a nutritious meal. The initiative fostered a sense of community, with elders expressing gratitude for the youthful energy and kindness shown by the BRTF members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

