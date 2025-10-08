Devotees Celebrate as Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Weather-Induced Suspension
After a three-day suspension due to adverse weather, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has resumed, bringing relief and joy to devotees. The suspension was implemented due to heavy rains and risk of landslides. Shrine Board officials assure safety measures are in place for the pilgrims' journey.
- Country:
- India
The Vaishno Devi Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for devotees, has resumed after a three-day suspension prompted by severe weather conditions. Devotees expressed their relief and gratitude as they could embark on their journey to seek blessings from Mata Vaishno Devi once more.
Satyajeet Kumar, a devotee from West Bengal, shared his joy, stating, "I came on October 5, but the yatra was suspended for 3 days. I am very happy that I will fulfill my resolve to visit Vaishno Devi." During the suspension, authorities had halted the Yatra due to potential landslides and thunderstorms in the Trikuta Hills region.
As the weather conditions have improved, officials have reopened the routes, ensuring all safety measures are intact. Shrine Board officials confirmed that the pilgrimage resumed smoothly, with pilgrims allowed to move towards the Bhawan. They urged pilgrims to stay informed through official advisories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Highway Collision: School Bus Accident Sparks Safety Concerns
For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens: PM Modi.
WMO Strengthens African Weather Services Through Training and Resource Mobilization
Early Career Scientists Urge Ethical and Inclusive AI for Weather Forecasting
Andaman & Nicobar Halts Paediatric Cough Syrup Use Amid Safety Concerns