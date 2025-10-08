Devotees Celebrate as Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After Weather-Induced Suspension

The Vaishno Devi Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for devotees, has resumed after a three-day suspension prompted by severe weather conditions. Devotees expressed their relief and gratitude as they could embark on their journey to seek blessings from Mata Vaishno Devi once more.

Satyajeet Kumar, a devotee from West Bengal, shared his joy, stating, "I came on October 5, but the yatra was suspended for 3 days. I am very happy that I will fulfill my resolve to visit Vaishno Devi." During the suspension, authorities had halted the Yatra due to potential landslides and thunderstorms in the Trikuta Hills region.

As the weather conditions have improved, officials have reopened the routes, ensuring all safety measures are intact. Shrine Board officials confirmed that the pilgrimage resumed smoothly, with pilgrims allowed to move towards the Bhawan. They urged pilgrims to stay informed through official advisories.

