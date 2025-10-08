Gold Shatters Records, Surpasses $4,000: Safe Haven Investment Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty

In a historic surge, gold has vaulted past the $4,000 per ounce benchmark, propelled by investors seeking refuge amid escalating geopolitical and economic uncertainties. As of 0931 GMT, spot gold recorded a 1.3% rise to $4,034.59 per ounce, with U.S. gold futures for December delivery seeing a parallel increase.

This impressive stride in value marks gold as one of 2025's top performing assets, outmatching global equities, bitcoin, and the weakening U.S. dollar. The rally finds roots in anticipated interest rate cuts, enduring political tensions, substantial central bank purchases, and robust inflows into gold ETFs.

Exacerbating the demand for gold are global crises, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside turmoil in nations like France and Japan. Predictions from financial institutions highlight continued growth, with a forecast suggesting gold could reach $4,530 by late 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)