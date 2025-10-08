Left Menu

Gold Shatters Records, Surpasses $4,000: Safe Haven Investment Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold prices have broken the $4,000 mark for the first time as investors flock to safe haven assets in light of geopolitical tensions and economic volatility. This historic rally is supported by global crises, interest rate speculations, and robust demand for gold ETFs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:22 IST
Gold Shatters Records, Surpasses $4,000: Safe Haven Investment Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic surge, gold has vaulted past the $4,000 per ounce benchmark, propelled by investors seeking refuge amid escalating geopolitical and economic uncertainties. As of 0931 GMT, spot gold recorded a 1.3% rise to $4,034.59 per ounce, with U.S. gold futures for December delivery seeing a parallel increase.

This impressive stride in value marks gold as one of 2025's top performing assets, outmatching global equities, bitcoin, and the weakening U.S. dollar. The rally finds roots in anticipated interest rate cuts, enduring political tensions, substantial central bank purchases, and robust inflows into gold ETFs.

Exacerbating the demand for gold are global crises, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, alongside turmoil in nations like France and Japan. Predictions from financial institutions highlight continued growth, with a forecast suggesting gold could reach $4,530 by late 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

Electric Truck Charging Revolution Sparks New Energy Era

 India
2
Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

Currency Turbulence: Yen Hits Lows, Euro Wavers on Political Unrest

 Global
3
Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

Gujarat's Youth Empowerment: A Leap Towards Atmanirbharta

 India
4
Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025