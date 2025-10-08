Russia Warns of Swift Nuclear Test if US Proceeds

In a stark warning, a senior Russian diplomat announced on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to swiftly conduct a nuclear test should the United States choose to proceed with one. This statement comes amid observations of U.S. preparations, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov disclosed that Russia has long noted the U.S. efforts to ready its nuclear testing infrastructure. In October, President Vladimir Putin had previously indicated that Moscow would respond to any resumption of nuclear testing by another nuclear power.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is vigilant, stating that any U.S. nuclear test would prompt a quick reciprocation from Moscow. The development raises concerns about an escalation in nuclear tensions between the two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)