Russia Warns of Swift Nuclear Test if US Proceeds

Russia has indicated that it would promptly conduct a nuclear test if the United States moves forward with its own test. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that there were signs of U.S. preparations for nuclear testing, warning of a swift Russian response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:14 IST
In a stark warning, a senior Russian diplomat announced on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to swiftly conduct a nuclear test should the United States choose to proceed with one. This statement comes amid observations of U.S. preparations, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov disclosed that Russia has long noted the U.S. efforts to ready its nuclear testing infrastructure. In October, President Vladimir Putin had previously indicated that Moscow would respond to any resumption of nuclear testing by another nuclear power.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia is vigilant, stating that any U.S. nuclear test would prompt a quick reciprocation from Moscow. The development raises concerns about an escalation in nuclear tensions between the two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

