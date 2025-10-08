Left Menu

Futures Climb Amid AI Euphoria and Government Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures saw minor gains as traders analyzed interest rate cues amidst a government shutdown. The AI-driven market rally persists despite economic uncertainties. Confluent explores a sale, driving up its share price, while Joby Aviation falls after a discounted stock offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures edged upward on Wednesday, maintaining momentum from Wall Street's unprecedented rally. Investors remain vigilant, keenly dissecting data for insights into interest rates and the impact of a prolonged government shutdown on economic activity.

Gold prices have surged past $4,000 an ounce, reflecting robust demand for safe assets amid macroeconomic instability. Notable statements from Fed officials and the minutes of the Fed's September meeting are anticipated for further market clarity.

While AI fervor drives stock prices to new heights, notable market developments include Confluent's potential sale news boosting its shares, and Joby Aviation's significant decline following a discounted stock offering. Meanwhile, mining stocks saw mixed movements with select upgrades and downgrades affecting their premarket performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

