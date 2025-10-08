Futures Climb Amid AI Euphoria and Government Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures edged upward on Wednesday, maintaining momentum from Wall Street's unprecedented rally. Investors remain vigilant, keenly dissecting data for insights into interest rates and the impact of a prolonged government shutdown on economic activity.

Gold prices have surged past $4,000 an ounce, reflecting robust demand for safe assets amid macroeconomic instability. Notable statements from Fed officials and the minutes of the Fed's September meeting are anticipated for further market clarity.

While AI fervor drives stock prices to new heights, notable market developments include Confluent's potential sale news boosting its shares, and Joby Aviation's significant decline following a discounted stock offering. Meanwhile, mining stocks saw mixed movements with select upgrades and downgrades affecting their premarket performances.

